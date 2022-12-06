PFF Grades: Best and worse from Jets vs. Vikings in Week 13

The Minnesota Vikings continue to figure out ways to win close games as they improve to 9-0 in one-score contests with a 27-22 victory over the New York Jets.

The game script for this close game was different from the other ones they had previously encountered. The Vikings held a three-score lead just before halftime at 20-3 and squandered slowly as they won by just five points.

The biggest factor in the game was the Vikings’ red zone defense. They only allowed the Jets to score one touchdown from inside the red area and 16 total points. That’s a pretty tremendous feat for a defense that has struggled up until recently in the red zone.

The PFF grades are reflective of that this week. Here are the best and the worst from Sunday’s win.

Top 3 offense

RT Brian O’Neill 80.9

LT Blake Brandel 78.8

QB Kirk Cousins 72.4

O’Neill has been the stalwart all season and was on Sunday. He allowed one pressure where Bryce Huff bull-rushed him to oblivion.

Brandel didn’t look great in my initial viewing on Sunday, but PFF liked him quite a bit, which is odd. He allowed four pressures and the only two sacks that the Vikings allowed

Cousins arguably had one of his worst outings of the season. He was uncharacteristically missing throws and threw the wrong route multiple times. A grade of 72.4 feels incredibly generous.

Bottom 3 offense

WR K.J. Osborn 55.0

RB Dalvin Cook 57.3

WR Adam Thielen 57.7

It’s no surprise to see Osborn here. He has been one of the lowest-ranking performers per PFF all season. Osborn has been a disappointment this season and it continues.

Cook and Thielen were fine on Sunday, but they weren’t special. Cook was stifled for the most part in the running game and Thielen had that hilarious play where if he turns upfield, it’s a touchdown but instead he goes horizontally and gets tackled.

Top 3 defense

OLB Patrick Jones II 77.9

NT Khyiris Tonga 77.5

S Harrison Smith 77.2

Jones II was tremendous on Sunday. He got the only sack against the Jets and was a force on the 12 snaps he played.

Tonga continues to prove that he is worthy of more and more playing time. The 2021 seventh-round pick played on 17 snaps and earned a pressure. He has been a stalwart rotational player.

Smith was as good as usual on Sunday, including a first-quarter interception off of Mike White.

Bottom 3 defense

CB Akayleb Evans 36.0

OLB D.J. Wonnum 46.5

ILB Jordan Hicks 54.3

The Evans grade is surprising on the surface. I thought he played a pretty good game until he was knocked out. He was knocked for allowing the 60-yard catch by Garrett Wilson.

Wonnum got just two pressures on 47 snaps but also had six coverage snaps which is something that he doesn’t excel in.

Hicks struggled at times on Sunday, especially in coverage. He only allowed one catch for eight yards per PFF but Hicks didn’t make many plays on Sunday.

Other notables

RG Ed Ingram 68.9

WR Justin Jefferson 67.1

TE T.J. Hockenson 65.0

S Cam Bynum 67.8

DE Dalvin Tomlinson 66.8

CB Patrick Peterson 58.0

