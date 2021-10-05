How PFF graded Trey Lance, 49ers in Week 4 loss to Seahawks

How PFF graded Lance, 49ers in Week 4 loss to Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- With a lot of moving pieces in the 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, there were both high and low points in the team’s PFF scores.

The usual suspects played at a high level. Trent Williams’ rank as one of the top offensive players did not change throughout the time he played. If his shoulder injury keeps him off the field in Week 5, it would be a temporary blow to the offensive line that has played well through four games.

Good news is that Jaylon Moore, who took over at left tackle for Williams in the fourth quarter, showed a lot of promise. The rookie ranked third overall in offensive blocking after playing 22 snaps, with a strong 73.5 pass-blocking score, allowing only one pressure in 18 pass plays.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who left the game with a calf injury after the first half, had some good and bad. His average depth of target improved from six yards in Week 3 to 10 yards vs. Seattle. But his 60.9 percent completion rate lowered his passing score.

Trey Lance, who took over at the half, had his struggles as well. The rookie’s 50 percent completion rate contributed to his 49.4 passing grade and overall 52.1 score.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nick Bosa was a standout. The pass rusher came into Week 4 with a renewed attitude that showed up on the field. Bosa topped the entire defense with his 85.8 overall score.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers PFF scores from Week 4

Offense

Deebo Samuel — 82.7

The 49ers receiver caught eight of his 12 targets for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel was up to his usual YAC ways with 87 of his receiving yards coming after the catch. Not only does the South Carolina product lead the NFL with 490 receiving yards (Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill - 453 yards), but he also leads all wideouts with 271 yards after the catch (Arizona Cardinals' Rondale Moore -198 YAC).

49ers quarterbacks have a 130.1 passer rating when targeting Samuel through Week 4, and he is tied with Washington’s Terry McLaurin and New York Giants' Kenny Golladay for the league lead with 11 receptions of 15 yards or higher.

Trent Williams — 80.8

Williams was PFF's highest-graded tackle in 2020 (91.9), and is the top-graded offensive lineman in the NFL so far in 2021 (93.5).

Mike McGlinchey — 75.6

McGlinchey topped the offense in run blocking in Week 4 with a 83.3 score, besting even Williams, who boasted an 81.9. The Notre Dame right tackle only scored a 64.4 in pass blocking allowing four pressures (hurries).

Trey Sermon — 68.2

The rookie running back improved his yards per carry from 3.1 in Week 3 to 4.7 vs. Seattle, giving him a 69.5 rushing grade. Sermon’s pass blocking score of 65.9 brought down his overall score a bit.

Defense

Nick Bosa — 85.8

Bosa racked up five quarterback pressures including a sack, two quarterback hits, and two hurries. The 49ers' star pass rusher has four of the team’s nine sacks this season and five of their 11 quarterback hits through Week 4.

Maurice Hurst— 79.3

Hurst had a quick start in his return back to the field. The defensive tackle played 20 snaps and had two run stops.

Emmanuel Moseley — 63.2

While the 49ers cornerback had a 73.3 grade in his run defense racking up three tackles, he missed two others giving him a 29.2 tackling grade. Seahawk’s D.K. Metcalf caught three of seven targets for 53 yards, giving the receiver a 73.8 score when covered by Moseley.

