How PFF graded Trent Williams, 49ers in crucial win vs. Vikings

The 49ers' PFF scores contain a few surprises from their up-and-down win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

Trent Williams sitting on top of the 49ers' PFF scores is no surprise. The left tackle has not skipped a beat in his second season with the club and his 98.2 overall blocking grade on the season leads the league through Week 12.

Williams’ 99.1 run-blocking grade is nearly five points higher than the next ranked player in the league, Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, who has scored a 94.4 through 11 contests.

Charlie Woerner scored the second-highest overall PFF grade of 85.4 on the offense, catching his one target. The tight end also made a bigger impact contributing to the run blocking and pass blocking required to make Kyle Shanahan’s scheme productive.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kevin Givens received the highest marks with a 92.4 overall grade. His two tackles, one run stop and a forced fumble helped keep the momentum on the 49ers' side of the line.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 12 PFF scores

Offense

LT Trent Williams - 89.8

The left tackle continues to have an All-Pro type season. Williams has been key in keeping the 49ers' run game successful but his overall grade slipped this week after allowing three pressures - three hurries, which gave him a 66.5 pass-blocking grade.

FB Kyle Juszczyk - 76.1

Part of the fullback’s second-highest overall offensive grade was a result of his pass blocking. Juszczyk did not allow any pressures on his 20 snaps which were pass plays - six of which he was blocking. The nine-year vet also caught both of his targets for 37 yards.

C Alex Mack - 64.0

The center had his struggles on Sunday, allowing three hurries in pass blocking giving him a 51.1 score. Mack’s run blocking where he received a 65.1 score was somewhat better.

LG Laken Tomlinson 64.3

The left guard received the lowest pass-blocking score on the offense of 44.9. Tomlinson allowed three total pressures - two hits, one hurry and was also penalized twice for holding.

Defense

DT Kevin Givens - 92.4

Givens received the highest marks on the 49ers' defense. While the defensive lineman did not record any quarterback pressure, he impacted the game with three tackles - two solo and a forced fumble.

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - 82.9

With Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw leaving the game early, Flannigan-Fowles stepped in and played well. The linebacker received the second-highest overall defensive grade on the team and an 80.9 score in run defense.

DE Samson Ebukam - 67.3

The pass rusher recorded two pressures - one hit, one hurry. Ebukam also batted down one pass and made two tackles in 40 snaps giving him a 71.9 tackling grade.

S Jaquiski Tartt - 66.0

The veteran safety only allowed one reception for six yards on three targets giving him a 70.8 coverage grade. Tartt also registered one quarterback pressure - one hit, and three tackles while missing one tackle.

DE Nick Bosa - 49.9

Nick Bosa still made a sizable contribution to the game with two total pressures - one sack and one hurry, but his missed tackle lowered his overall score to 49.9.

