How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in Week 17 win vs. Commanders

The 49ers bounced back in their 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedExField and one player in particular proved that the Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was an anomaly, not the norm.

Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 230 yards, two touchdowns and a 124.7 rating. His 89.1 overall grade is his highest since Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. When the Iowa State product was kept clean, he completed 19 of his 21 attempts for 197 yards and one touchdown and a 121.4 passer rating.

The young quarterback also was able to successfully bring back the club’s deep pass game which was absent against the Ravens. Purdy completed both of his pass attempts of 20 yards of more downfield and leads the NFL with a 63.8 percent completion rate and 11 touchdowns on deep passes.

The offensive line had a better game, with left tackle Trent Williams anchoring the group for the entire contest. The unit only allowed six total pressures, which is a huge improvement from the 22 allowed in Week 16.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 17 grades:

RB Elijah Mitchell - 76.2

Mitchell stepped in for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who left the game with a calf injury midway through the game. Mitchell racked up 17 carries for 80 rushing yards and one touchdown. Mitchell forced five missed tackles, with 57 of his 80 rushing yards coming after contact. His most in a game since 2021.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 79.4

Aiyuk caught seven of his eight targets for 114 receiving yards and one touchdown, giving him a 16.3 average yards per reception. Five of the wideout’s catches went for a first down, giving Purdy a perfect 158.3 rating when targeting Aiyuk.

Offensive line:

LT Trent Williams - 93.2 overall grade, 83.9 pass blocking - one hurry allowed

LG Jon Feliciano - 75.7 overall grade, 66.1 pass blocking - two hurries allowed

C Jake Brendel - 87.7 overall grade (career high), 75.9 pass blocking - no hurries allowed

RG Spencer Burford - 69.0 overall grade, 46.1 pass blocking - two hurries allowed

RT Colton McKivitz - 79.9 overall grade, 78.6 pass blocking - one hurry allowed

DEFENSE:

CB Charvarius Ward - 91.5

Ward was awarded the highest grade on the defense, allowing two catches on three targets for just four yards and one interception.

LB Dre Greenlaw - 88.0

Greenlaw’s grade was a season-best after registering 10 total tackles and allowing five catches on seven targets for just 25 yards. The Arkansas linebacker also registered two stops.

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 81.9

The cornerback allowed only two catches on four targets for 53 yards while also registering an interception and a pass breakup.

DL Nick Bosa - 74.5

Bosa led the defense with six total pressures — two hits and four hurries as well as two run stops.

The rest of the defense recorded nine additional pressures:

Javon Hargrave - one hit, three hurries

Clelin Ferrell - one sack, two hits

Chase Young - one hit

Tashaun Gipson - one hurry

Odds and ends:

PFF recognized only three missed tackles, one each by Chase Young, Deommodore Lenoir and Logan Ryan. In Week 16, the club missed six tackles.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell only was under pressure on nine of his 29 dropbacks, or 31 percent. On those nine plays, the quarterback only completed three of his eight attempts for 34 yards, two interceptions and an 11.5 passer rating.

