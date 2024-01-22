How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in comeback win vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' PFF grades reflect their rollercoaster 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, including several good plays and those players wished they could have back.



San Francisco is advancing to the NFC Championship game because they made big plays when they needed to most, but there were plenty of mistakes to go around. Brock Purdy's 59.7 grade was the lowest since his 44.1 grade in the 49ers' 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Purdy completed 23 of his 39 attempts for 252 yards, a touchdown and an 86.7 passer rating. Interestingly, the young quarterback struggled where he normally shines — in intermediate throws between 10-19 yards downfield.

The 24-year-old completed only three of his eight attempts on those intermediate attempts for 43 yards and a nearly intercepted pass that hit Packers defensive back Darnell Savage in the numbers.

Purdy was more accurate on his passes 20 yards or more downfield, completing two of his three attempts for 53 yards and one touchdown. His 64 percent completion rate on deep passes still leads the league well ahead of Houston Texans C.J. Stroud, who is ranked second with 58.5 percent.

The Packers' defense was able to get pressure on Purdy on 18 of his 43 dropbacks or 41.9 percent. Pressure, as well as the weather, might have impacted the Iowa State product's average depth of target on Saturday, which was 7.0 yards -- well below his average of 8.4.

Coach Kyle Shanahan only called play action on five of Purdy's 43 dropbacks, on which the offense connected on three of five attempts for 16 yards.

Offense

WR Jauan Jennings - 77.1

Jennings caught five of his six targets for 61 yards, four of which resulted in a first down. The physical receiver also forced one missed tackle.

Purdy said, “Jauan down there somewhere.” 😮



pic.twitter.com/7DOoDsYdrV — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 21, 2024

RB Christian McCaffrey - 65.2

McCaffrey recorded 17 carries for 98 yards, two touchdowns, and a season-high nine missed tackles. The All-Pro also caught seven of his 12 targets for 30 yards and two missed tackles receiving.

CMC FOR THE LEAD 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/EeEIlWbVsj — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 21, 2024

Offensive line

The group allowed 18 total pressures on Purdy:

LT Trent Williams — 83.5 overall grade, 79.9 pass blocking (one hit, one hurry)

LG Aaron Banks — 58.0 overall grade 46.0 pass blocking (one hit, four hurries)

C Jake Brendel — 65.8 overall grade, 62.5 pass blocking (one hurry)

RG Jon Feliciano — 79.9 overall grade, 67.5 pass blocking (one sack, three hurries)

RT Colton McKivitz 63.4 overall grade, 60.7 pass blocking (one hit, four hurries)

RG Spencer Burford — 62.6 overall grade, 0.0 pass blocking (was on the field for seven pass-blocking plays and allowed one hurry)

Williams (82.5) and Feliciano (80.8) also received stand-out run-blocking scores.

DEFENSE:

LB Dre Greenlaw - 89.9

The linebacker received the top overall grade on defense with two interceptions and three total stops. Greenlaw allowed six catches on eight targets for just 25 yards.

LB Fred Warner - 77.3

The All-Pro recorded nine total tackles, according to PFF, and six stops — three on rushing plays and three on passing plays.

DB Deommodore Lenoir - 76.5

The cornerback allowed only two catches on four targets for eight yards. The Oregon product also recorded four stops, and had recorded a quarterback hurry on his only blitz.

DB Ambry Thomas - 32.0

Thomas had a very rough game, allowing catches on all five of his targets for 74 yards. The Michigan product was penalized twice on third down for defensive pass interference and charged with two missed tackles.

DL Javon Kinlaw - 82.6

Kinlaw was on the field for 20 snaps -- his highest total since Week 2. The defensive tackle also recorded three solo tackles, one run stop, and one quarterback hit.

Defensive line:

Nick Bosa - 77.2 pass-rush grade (five hits, two hurries)

Arik Armstead - 76.3 pass-rush grade (five hurries)

Chase Young - 61.9 pass-rush grade (three hurries)

Javon Hargrave - 68.7 pass-rush grade (three hurries)

Javon Kinlaw - 75.6 pass-rush grade (one hit)

Randy Gregory - 57.1 pass-rush grade (one hurry)

Fred Warner and Deommodore Lenoir recorded one quarterback hurry each.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was under pressure on 14 of his 35 dropbacks, or 40 percent, despite being blitzed only twice all evening.

