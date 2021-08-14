Here’s how PFF graded Mac Jones in his preseason debut

With the Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones making his preseason debut on Thursday, Pro Football focus handed out a grade for his performance.

Jones went 13-of-19 on the evening, throwing for 87 yards. Completing 68.4% of his passes, he averaged 4.6 yards per pass.

New England managed to defeat the Washington Football Team by a 22-13 score. Quarterback play was a key storyline heading into this game, and the rookie was able to see the field extensively as he took part in the first professional football action of his career.

Pro Football Focus gave Jones a grade of 79.5 for his performance.

Mac Jones is looking pretty, pretty, pretty good 👀 pic.twitter.com/0xLuXX0KbZ — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) August 13, 2021

Jones and the Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles next Thursday for their second preseason game. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 PM.

