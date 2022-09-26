How PFF graded Jimmy Garoppolo in 49ers' ugly Week 3 loss to Broncos

How PFF graded Jimmy G in 49ers' ugly road loss to Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Up until Trent Williams exited the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night with a high ankle sprain, the All-Pro had the highest PFF grade on offense.

Williams was on the field for 38 total snaps -- 21 pass plays and 17 as a run blocker. The veteran left tackle graded the highest in both categories, not allowing a single pressure. Left guard Aaron Banks had another solid performance, allowing one hurry over 56 total plays, 35 of which were in pass protection.

The 49ers' offensive line wasn’t to blame for all 12 total pressures on Jimmy Garoppolo but Williams leaving the game didn’t help.

RT Mike McGlinchey -- Three hurries (54.3 pass blocking grade)

RG Spencer Burford -- One hit, two hurries (47.3)

LT Colton McKivitz -- One hurry in 10 snaps (75.4)

LG Aaron Banks -- One hurry (62.6)

FB Kyle Juszczyk -- One sack (23.0)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. -- One hurry (26.1)

LT Jaylon Moore - one sack, one hit in seven snaps (0.0)

Often coaches say once they watch film, games are often not as bad or as good as they felt in the moment. That was not the case for Kyle Shanahan, who spoke Monday via conference call. Needless to say, he was not pleased with anyone's performance on the offense, including himself.

“It felt and looked exactly what I thought," Shanahan said. "The first half was similar to what I thought. I thought we missed some [opportunities]. I thought we should have had a lot more points than what our production showed, but the second half was exactly how it felt out there. There wasn't one position, there wasn't one thing in particular, everyone had their part."

The defense, outside the lone Broncos touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, had a solid game. Without Arik Armstead, the defensive line stayed in pursuit of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson consistently, recording 24 pressure including four quarterback sacks.

Here are more PFF grades from the 49ers' Week 3 loss at Empower Field at Mile High:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo -- 42.4

Garoppolo’s overall PFF grade was his lowest since Week 5 of the 2020 season when he tried to play through a high ankle sprain and the lowest grade of his career when playing a full game. The quarterback’s previous low grade was 42.5, which he scored in the NFC Championship Game last season against the Los Angeles Rams.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. -- 49.3

Wilson didn't have had the best overall grade, allowing a hurry in pass protection but his tough running ability was on full display. Wilson carried the ball 12 times for 75 yards, 65 of which came after contact.

LB Dre Greenlaw -- 84.4

Greenlaw was on the field for 74 total plays and registered seven total stops. The linebacker allowed four catches on five targets but for a total of only 11 yards.

CB Samuel Womack III -- 97.8

Womack only played two snaps on defense and registered a tackle on both plays while also forcing a fumble.

CB Charvarius Ward -- 81.7

Ward registered eight total tackles including two run stops. The cornerback was targeted seven times and allowed four catches for 43 yards of which only four were gained after catch. Ward also registered one pass breakup.

The defensive line:

Honorable mention:

CB Deommodore Lenoir -- One hurry

Russell Wilson was under pressure on 40-percent of his dropbacks (16 of 40).

P Mitch Wishnowsky - 80.3

Wishnowsky had the highest grade of any punter in Week 3, registering seven punts for 363 yards total with 44.9 average net yards.

