How PFF graded Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers in Week 8 win over Bears

How PFF graded Jimmy G, 49ers in Week 8 win over Bears

The 49ers good Pro Football Focus scores outweighed the bad in the 49ers' 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears.

The usual suspects had great performances on Sunday, but what stood out was the overall performance of the offensive line that gave Jimmy Garoppolo a clean pocket much of the game. The veteran quarterback had his best outing of the season, completing 17 of his 28 attempts for 322 yards. He also added two rushing touchdowns.

Garoppolo was only under pressure on six of his 28 dropbacks and never sacked. Two of the Illinois native’s passes were dropped and one was batted at the line of scrimmage. Garoppolo’s 80.2 overall score ranked him fourth in the league among QBs for Week 8 behind Sam Darnold (85.0), Matthew Stafford (84.2) and Jalen Hurts (82.4).

The defense had some new faces at the top of the score sheet. Nick Bosa (82.5) was still included as one of the highest overall scores but Tavon Wilson, (87.8) who filled in at safety for 13 snaps, topped the list with Fred Warner (74.1) coming in third.

Talanoa Hufanga, who was in for the injured Jaquiski Tartt, played 70 snaps and scored a 68.5 overall grade. He allowed only one reception for 11 yards on two targets. The rookie safety finished the day with five tackles.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' PFF scores from Week 8.

OFFENSE

Trent Williams: 92.7

Williams’ overall grade is the highest of any offensive lineman so far in Week 8, and his 95.6 overall grade on the season is the highest of any offensive lineman. The veteran left tackle allowed one hurry by the Bears defense and was called for one holding penalty.

Alex Mack: 89.9

Mack received his highest grade since Week 15 of 2017 season when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The center did not allow a quarterback pressure in 28 pass blocking snaps.

Deebo Samuel: 84.6

Samuel is the only player in the NFL with three games of 150 yards receiving or more this season. His six catches for 171 yards was brought down by his two drops.

Kyle Juszczyk: 69.6

The fullback’s 88.4 run blocking grade was his highest since Week 14 of the 2014 season vs. the Miami Dolphins. Juszczyk’s overall score was brought down by his pass blocking score of 65.6.

Jimmy Garoppolo: 80.2

Garoppolo’s homecoming was his best performance of the season and his highest PFF score of the year as well. The veteran quarterback’s 11.5 yards per pass attempt is the highest of any quarterback so far in Week 8.

The 49ers' offensive line only allowed three quarterback pressures in the form of hurries. One each from Williams, Laken Tomlinson and Mike McGlinchey.

DEFENSE

Nick Bosa: 82.5

Bosa’s 90.5 pass rush grade was a result of six total quarterback pressures -- two sacks and four hurries. The star pass rusher’s 89.0 overall grade on the season currently ranks fifth among edge defenders.

Tavon Wilson: 87.8

The veteran safety only played 13 snaps but was efficient. PFF recorded Wilson’s pass breakup as a setup for Josh Norman's game-ending interception.

Samson Ebukam: 55.0

The ex-Ram’s overall score is not impressive, but his tackling 70.6 grade and pass rushing score of 66.8 was better. Ebukam came into the game with only four quarterback pressures, but recorded five vs. Chicago -- one sack and four hurries.

Quarterback Justin Fields was under pressure on 16 of his 39 dropbacks, which amounted to 41 percent of his dropbacks.

