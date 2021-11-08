How PFF graded George Kittle, 49ers in ugly loss to Cardinals

How PFF graded Kittle, 49ers in ugly loss to Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- In their disappointing 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers' PFF scores showed a little good, but quite a bit of bad and ugly.

Trent Williams maintained his high level of play, holding down Jimmy Garoppolo’s blindside. But after Mike McGlinchey left the game with a season-ending quad injury, the right side of the offensive line struggled mightily.

Tom Compton, who entered the game in place of McGlinchey allowed four total pressures — one sack and three hurries. Right guard Daniel Brunskill allowed five total pressures — two sacks and three hurries.

Garoppolo was pressured a total of 18 times by a Cardinals defense that was operating without J.J. Watt.

The 49ers' defense only recorded 12 total pressures on Cardinal backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Arik Armstead and Arden Key both registered sacks but Nick Bosa led the group with four total pressures — two hits and two hurries.

The 49ers' secondary had a rough day, allowing McCoy to complete 22 of his 26 attempts for 249 yards and one touchdown. The defensive line struggled to contain James Conner who ran the ball 21 times for 96 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Here are the highs and lows of the 49ers Week 9 PFF scores:

Offense

LT Trent Williams - 83.9

The left tackle allowed one sack but his overall performance was what is expected from the Pro Bowler. Williams' 92.1 run blocking score was by far the highest on the team and his 96.1 overall grade on the season is the best among all NFL offensive linemen.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 79.6

The 49ers quarterback performed very well while being blitzed, completing nine of his 11 attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown giving him a 149.1 rating. It wasn’t all screens for Garoppolo, whose average depth of target was 9.3 yards.

Garoppolo's 83.8 overall grade over the last two weeks is the highest among any quarterback in the NFL over that span.

TE George Kittle - 83.7

The All-Pro tight end’s return was a good one. After claiming he had a little rust in his first week of practice, Kittle scored a 74.7 pass blocking and 82.5 receiving grade. His fumble and one recorded drop kept him from a higher score. It was Kittle’s first 100-yard receiving game since Week 6 last year against the Los Angeles Rams.

RT Tom Compton - 61.1

McGlinchey’s replacement allowed four quarterback pressures in 41 snaps, only six of which were run blocking plays. Compton’s pass blocking score of 52.8 was not the lowest on the offensive line.

C Alex Mack - 64.3

The 49ers center recorded a 75.2 run blocking grade but his 42.8 pass blocking grade brought down his overall score. Mack allowed two pressures - one sack and one hurry.

RG Daniel Brunskill - 53.6

Brunskill’s 36.4 was the lowest pass blocking grade of the entire line after allowing a team high five pressures - two sacks and three hurries.

Defense

DE Nick Bosa - 73.7

The only reason Bosa’s score wasn’t higher was one recorded missed tackle. He led the team in quarterback pressures with two hits and two hurries. The star pass rusher also recorded three run stops, which is tied for the most of any edge defender so far in Week 9.

DL Arik Armstead - 71.9

Armstead's 90.4 pass rushing score topped the team. His three pressures - one sack and and two hurries were topped only by Bosa. Armstead’s questionable roughing the passer penalty would have given the veteran another sack.

CB Dre Kirkpatrick - 51.6

Kirkpatrick struggled when he took the place of Josh Norman who was benched after a taunting penalty. The former first round pick missed one tackle and allowed a 25-yard reception on his only target.

CB Josh Norman - 41.3

The veteran corner played 34 snaps before being benched in the middle of the second quarter. While Norman did not miss any tackles, he allowed catches on both of his targets for 27 yards giving him a 45.0 score for coverage.

S Tavon Wilson - 41.1

Wilson recorded six total tackles but missed one, which lowered his score. The veteran’s 48.0 coverage grade reflects allowing catches on both of his targets for 42 yards

The defense’s 10 missed tackles ties for the most in the NFL this season. Their overall 59.3 score on defense was a season-worst.

