How PFF graded George Kittle, 49ers in Week 3 loss to Packers

As with much of the 49ers' 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, the team’s Pro Football Focus grades include some good, some bad, and some ugly.

With very little experience at running back, Kyle Shanahan leaned heavily on Kyle Juszczyk, giving him an expanded role on the the offense. The veteran fullback was the team’s third down back, on the field for each of the 49ers 13 third downs.

Juszczyk’s 2.8 yards per carry was less than Trey Sermon’s 3.1 per carry average, but the fullback also contributed in the passing game, catching all four of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown.

While the rookie played better in the second half of the game, he still only managed 31 yards on 10 carries, 32 of which were gained in the second half. Sermon also caught two of his three targets for three yards, but allowed one pressure in pass blocking.

On the offensive line, Trent Williams was his usual self, dominating in run blocking but allowing two quarterback hits on Jimmy Garoppolo. Daniel Brunskill and Alex Mack both had challenging days, the right guard allowed four pressures and the center allowed two, including one sack.

On the defensive side of the ball, Arik Armstead continued quietly dominating the interior of the defensive line. Finally the veteran lineman got through for a sack of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after two weeks of racking up multiple pressures.

The defense only managed to pressure Rodgers on five of his 34 dropbacks while also allowing 100 yards on the ground by Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers PFF scores from Week 3

Offense

George Kittle – 86.4

As usual, Kittle’s contributions after the catch were a large part of how the 49ers overcame a 17-point deficit. Sixty of his 92 receiving yards came after the catch. Kittle’s 81.6 overall grade on the season currently ranks second among qualifying TEs (Kelce: 92.6).

Trent Williams – 85.1

Williams dominated in the run game, and that was very evident on Trey Lance’s rushing touchdown at the end of the first half. Packers cornerback Eric Stokes had no chance, not to mention that the left tackle outweighs him by over 100 pounds.

Williams’ 93.2 overall grade on the season is the highest among all tackles

Mike McGlinchey – 76.0

The improved right tackle allowed just one quarterback pressure/hurry in 49 pass blocking snaps. McGlinchey also ranked second, just under Williams in run blocking.

Deebo Samuel — 64.1

The third-year receiver gained 27 yards after contact, which was second only to Kittle, but his one on target drop lowered his score. Samuel’s six contested targets were the highest on the offense, of which he caught two.

Jimmy Garoppolo — 54.6

The 49ers' quarterback has only completed one pass of 20 yards or more downfield on four attempts over the first three weeks. His fumble and interception also contribute to his low score in Week 3.

Defense

Josh Norman – 89.7

Prior to exiting the game with a chest injury, Norman was very effective. He was targeted twice, allowing only one catch for one yard.

Arik Armstead – 79.7

Armstead has been quietly productive this season. He was the only defender who managed a sack of Rodgers the entire game. Armstead is tied for third among edge defenders with 16 quarterback pressures on the season.

Nick Bosa – 75.0

While Bosa didn’t quite get to Rodgers as he would have wanted, he still made an impact on the game. His one hit, one hurry, one batted pass, and drawing of a face mask penalty helped slow down the Packers offense.

Bosa also had three run stops, which ties him for most of any edge defender so far in Week 3.

Azeez Al-Shaair — 71.8

The weakside linebacker has been all over the field. Al-Shaair topped the defense with five solo tackles, five assists and even managed a quarterback pressure. The linebacker’s four defensive stops topped the unit.

Dee Ford — 53.7

Ford was on the field for 20 snaps and did not get a quarterback pressure in his 15 pass rushes

Deommodore Lenoir — 43.7

The rookie had a rough day going against one of the best quarterback-receiving duos in the league. Lenoir allowed four catches on four targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers had a 155.2 rating when throwing towards the rookie.

