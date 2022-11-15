How PFF graded Elijah Mitchell, Fred Warner in 49ers' win over Chargers

How PFF graded Mitchell, Warner in resilient win vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers had an up-and-down performance in their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, but there were a few players that stood out above the rest.

Both sides of the ball were a little slow in getting up to speed after the bye week break but they eventually did enough in all three phases of the game to walk away from Week 10 with a winning record and their PFF scores reflect it.

The defense hunkered down in the second half allowing only 52 total yards of offense by the Chargers including 17 yards on the ground.

Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam was sidelined with a quad injury which increased Nick Bosa’s workload. The All-Pro pass rusher stood up to the challenge registering nine total pressures which led topped the defense.

Running back Elijah Mitchell appeared in his first game since injuring his knee in Week 1 and hit the ground running. Coach Kyle Shanahan was not surprised that there was no apparent rust for the sophomore running back who carried the ball 18 times for 89 yards.

“When Elijah is healthy, he can run the ball,” Shanahan said. “It doesn't take him long. We always want to see it for ourselves when he comes out in practice, but just seeing him Wednesday and Thursday and Friday, he looked ready to go and that was what we're hoping.”



Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 10 win at Levi’s Stadium.

Offense:

RB Elijah Mitchell - 83.7

Six of Mitchell’s 18 carries resulted in a first down and all but one of those were run between the tackles. The second-year back only ran the ball outside of the tackles six times and averaged almost five yards per carry.

WR Jauan Jennings - 82.7

The physical receiver caught all four of his targets for 40 yards, three of which were third-down conversions. Since the beginning of 2021, Jennings has caught 20 of his 27 targets on third down, converting 18 of them for either a first down or touchdown.

LT Trent Williams - 78.5

The All-Pro tackle did not allow a pressure, giving him an 89.4 pass-blocking grade with no pressures allowed. Williams received a 70.1 run-blocking grade.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 76.9

Although he did not throw a touchdown pass, Garoppolo had an efficient game. The veteran quarterback completed eight of his 10 attempts on third down for 108 yards. Now known for throwing deep, Garoppolo connected seven times on 10 attempts for 138 yards on throws of 10 yards or more downfield.

OG Daniel Brunskill, OG Aaron Banks, RT Mike McGlinchey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, and TE George Kittle were each responsible for one quarterback hurry.

Defense:

LB Fred Warner - 90.2

Warner received his highest overall grade of the season in the club’s Sunday contest. Warner didn’t just lead the team in tackling, he was good in coverage as well only allowing two catches on four targets for 15 yards.

DE Nick Bosa - 89.5

Led the team with nine pressures, one sack, three hits and five hurries while being on the field for all but two defensive snaps (56).

DE Jordan Willis - 71.7

Willis had a strong debut game after spending nine weeks on injured reserve. The lineman was on the field for 23 snaps registering one sack and one quarterback hit.

DE Charles Omenihu - 61.6

Omenihu was second on the defense in pressures with six - one sack, two hits and three hurries.

DL Drake Jackson, LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair and DL T.Y. McGill all recorded one quarterback pressure/hurry each.

