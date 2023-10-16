How PFF graded Brock Purdy, 49ers after humbling loss to Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers played sloppily in their 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and their PFF grades have very few highlights.

Since becoming the starting quarterback for the team, Brock Purdy consistently has received some of the highest quarterback grades by PFF. The second-year play-caller’s 45.4 grade from Week 6 is the lowest of his NFL career.

The quarterback's “sweet spot” of intermediate passes 10-19 yards downfield was not a highlight as it has been in the past. Throughout his NFL career, Purdy had completed an astounding 83.1 percent of those intermediate targets.

Sunday was another story for Purdy completing only two of his seven targets for 50 yards, and one interception on passes 10-19 yards downfield.

According to PFF, no other quarterback during the 2022-23 stretch is even at 70 percent in those intermediate attempts.

Here are more high and low lights from the 49ers Week 6 PFF grades:

Offense:

RB Christian McCaffrey - 68.2

The All-Pro ball carrier gutted through a large portion of the game with an oblique injury prior to leaving the game in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey carried the ball 11 times for only 47 yards. A whopping 46 of the ball carrier’s yards came after contact meaning on average McCaffrey was getting hit 0.27 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Offensive line:

LT Trent Willams 50.6

Williams was hobbled during much of the game after suffering an ankle sprain. His 50.6 overall grade is his lowest since 2018. The All-Pro allowed four pressures — one hit, two hurries after only allowing four total pressures over the previous five contests.

RG Aaron Banks - 49.0 overall grade, 60.4 pass blocking grade (two hurries)

C Jake Brendel - 56.6 overall grade, 45.7 pass blocking grade (three hurries)

L Spencer Burford - 50.9 overall grade, 48.0 pass blocking grade (three hurries)

RT Colton McKivitz - 60.9 overall grade, 69.2 pass blocking grade (one hurry)

DEFENSE:

LB Fred Warner - 81.1

The All-Pro linebacker received the highest grade on defense with an 89.0 grade in coverage, allowing two catches on three targets for only 17 yards. Warner racked up six total tackles and one interception but his two missed tackles brought down his grade slightly.

DL Randy Gregory - 66.4

The newcomer’s performance on a limited amount of snaps was impressive for a first outing with the team. Gregory’s quarterback sack and two hits in only 12 pass-rush scenarios earned him a 70.7 pass-rush grade, which was the third-highest on the team. Only Talanoa Hufanga (82.2) and Javon Kinlaw (75.0) were graded higher than Gregory for pass rush.

Quarterback pressures

LB Oren Burks - four hurries (on 8 blitzes)

DL Clelin Ferrell - one hit, two hurries (also had a team-high three run stops)

DL Randy Gregory - one sack, two hits

DL Drake Jackson - two hurries

DL Nick Bosa - one sack, one hit (also recorded one batted pass)

DL Javon Hargrave - one hit, one hurry

S Talanoa Hufanga - one hit

DL Javon Kinlaw - one hurry

CB Isaiah Oliver - one hit

DL Arik Armstead - one hurry

Browns quarterback P.J. Walker was under pressure on 16 of his 37 dropbacks (43.2 percent) completing only 18 of his 34 attempts for 192 yards and two interceptions giving him a grade of 26.4.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast