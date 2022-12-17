How PFF graded Brock Purdy, 49ers in NFC West-clinching win over Seahawks

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in impressive win over Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was an impressive night for Brock Purdy in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, and his PFF grades give even more insight on his performance.

The entire 49ers' roster impressed at Lumen Field but Purdy, who was gutting it out through oblique and rib injuries, had a stellar performance one of the most hostile environments in the NFL.

Coach Kyle Shanahan believes that Purdy’s maturity seems well beyond his years.

“He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had,” Shanahan said after the game. “He’s been like that since he's gotten here. From what I hear about him in college, I think it was very similar. He was poised all week.

“Even him being unsure of whether he'd be able to go or not, I think that was uneasy for him because he didn't know what to expect until he got in the game. Under the circumstances, we didn't have any other options or choice, but he got comfortable and got better as the game went. It was pretty unbelievable."

Purdy completed 17 of his 26 attempts for 217 yards, threw two touchdown passes and was on the field for all 64 offensive plays. The Iowa State product's ability to play at a high level through his injuries to help lead the 49ers to a NFC West-clinching win earned Purdy even more respect from his teammates and coaches.

Here are the PFF grades from the 49ers' Week 15 win:

Offense

QB Brock Purdy - 70.3

Purdy completed four of his seven attempts for 126 yards with two touchdown passes on throws of 10 yards or more downfield. Over the last three games the rookie has completed 14 of his 20 attempts for 312 yards with four touchdowns, one interception and has a 131.3 passer rating on passes 10 yards or more.

After getting blitzed on 30 percent of dropbacks by the Miami Dolphins and 41 percent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seahawks only blitzed Purdy twice Thursday night (7.1 percent), which is the lowest amount they have blitzed any quarterback this season. The NFL average is 27 percent.

Story continues

Purdy’s average depth of target of 6.5 yards on Thursday night was by far the highest over his three appearances (5.4 against Miami, 5.9 against Tampa Bay).

TE George Kittle - 91.9

Kittle caught four of his five targets for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Fifty-nine of the All-Pro’s 93 yards came after the catch, while forcing three missed tackles. Kittle also received a 87.3 run-blocking grade.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 72.6

The All-Pro running back was the workhorse of the offense, carrying the ball 26 times for 108 yards and one touchdown with 56 yards coming after contact and forcing five missed tackles.

The Stanford product lined up in the backfield for 51 snaps, in the slot for five plays and out wide once.

McCaffrey was on the field for 57 of the offense’s 64 snaps, or 89 percent, and was targeted eight times, catching six passes for 30 yards.

RB Jordan Mason - 91.4

Mason was only on the field for seven snaps, registering four carries for 64 yards. The rookie’s 4.73 yards per carry after contact is the highest among running backs with 30 or more carries this season. Seattle's Rashaad Penny is second behind Mason with 4.23 yards after contact on 57 carries.

Offensive line:

LT Trent Williams - 80.4 (one hurry)

LG Aaron Banks - 51.4 (one hurry, 72.8 pass blocking grade, 47.3 run blocking grade)

C Jake Brendel - 69.3 (one hit)

RG Daniel Brunskill 78.6 (one hit)

RG Spencer Burford - 44.4 (no pressures, 83.6 pass blocking grade, 38.1 run blocking grade)

RT Mike McGlinchey - 76.7 (no pressures allowed)

Defense

DE Nick Bosa - 90.8

Bosa’s six pressures led the team. The All-Pro’s quarterback sack tied his 2021 total of 15.5 with three games still remaining. Bosa also recorded two hits and three hurries.

DL Kerry Hyder - 79.6

High production of three hurries by Hyder, who was only on the field for 15 pass rush plays.

Defensive line:

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 78.5

The second-year NFL cornerback racked up 10 total tackles and would-be pick-six that was negated by Bosa’s roughing the passer penalty. Lenoir allowed catches on all seven of his targets but they only accounted for 52 yards, and the defensive back earned stops on three of them.

LB Fred Warner - 78.5

The All-Pro linebacker recorded eight total tackles while only allowing one catch for four yards on two targets yards in coverage.

CB Charvarius Ward - 77.1

The cornerback allowed five catches on seven targets for just 44 yards, while also notching two pass breakups and four total stops.

Ward briefly left the game and was evaluated for a concussion but was cleared and re--entered the game. A day later, he was placed into the concussion protocol.

S Talanoa Hufanga - 75.8

The safety was all over the field, registering one quarterback sack and a forced fumble. While Hufanga did allow one catch, a touchdown, on on two targets for 10 yards, he did also register a pass breakup.

Seahawks Geno Smith’s average depth of target was just 4.4 yards and the quarterback was under pressure on 17 of his 48 dropbacks, or 35.4-percent.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast