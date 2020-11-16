How PFF graded Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers in Week 10 road loss to Saints

How PFF graded Aiyuk, 49ers in Week 10 loss to Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ Pro Football Focus grades were unsurprising after their 27-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The 49ers made countless mistakes throughout the game, the most glaring being the four turnovers they committed. The offense could not get the running game going as the Saints were effective in shoring up the edges, forcing Jerick McKinnon to run between the tackles.

Kyle Shanahan has relied on his outside zone running scheme as his bread and butter. Without it, the 49ers were forced to count on Nick Mullens, who after a very strong first drive, struggled under center.

The 49ers quarterback finished the day completing 24 of his 38 attempts for 247 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Mullens was not helped out by his team in pass protection as he was sacked twice, hit twice and three of his passes were batted down.

On the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers’ grades were higher. They held the Saints to their lowest yard production of the season. Quarterback Drew Brees was limited to eight completions on his 13 attempts for 76 yards and one touchdown before he left the game with what was later announced as a rib injury.

Jameis Winston replaced Brees at quarterback and didn’t fare much better, completing only six of his 10 attempts for 63 yards.

Rookie Javion Kinlaw recorded the first sack of his NFL career and was responsible for half of the 49ers' three total sacks.

Here are some more of the 49ers' highlights and lowlights from their loss to the Saints.

Offense

TE Jordan Reed: He scored an 80.6 overall grade and his 85.4 overall grade on the season ranks third among tight ends who have played at least 100 snaps. He caught five of his six targets, that were by no means easy grabs.

WR Brandon Aiyuk: He scored a 78.6 overall grade and has racked up 21 catches, 281 yards, and two touchdowns over the last three games, and 14 of his 21 catches have resulted in a first down or touchdown.

RB Jerick McKinnon: He had all-around rough outing and ended the day with a 14.0 pass block grade, allowing four quarterback pressures and two sacks. He received a 54.5 overall grade, only managing 33 yards on his 18 carries, giving him an average of 1.8 yards per carry.

The offensive line as a whole had spotty performances.

LT Trent Williams: 80.1 overall grade, 71.4 run blocking. Allowed two hits, one penalty.

RG Tom Compton: 75.9 overall grade, 70.9 run blocking. Allowed one hurry.

C Daniel Brunskill: 77.1 overalll grade, 82.2 run blocking. Allowed two hurries, one penalty.

RT Mike McGlinchey: 61.6 overall grade, 59.3 run blocking. Allowed two hurries.

LG Laken Tomlinson: 43.4 overall grade, 45.6 run blocking. Allowed one hit, two penalties.

Defense

S Jimmie Ward: He scored an 83.9 overall grade, his highest of the season. He broke up two passes and did not allow any catches in coverage.

DL Kentavius Street: He received a 78.2 overall grade and a pass rush grade of 93.0. The sack that was controversially called as a roughing the passer would have been his first career sack.

DB Jamar Taylor: He scored a 74.0 overall grade, allowing two catches on four targets for six yards. He also had two run stops.

LB Dre Greenlaw: He had a tough outing and only scored a 29.4 overall grade. He allowed six receptions on seven targets for 87 yards in coverage.

LB Fred Warner: He scored a 40.9 overall grade, allowing two receptions on three attempts for 22 yards. He also missed two tackles.

The 49ers' defense overall played well in the first half, limiting Brees, despite having him under pressure on just one of his 13 dropbacks.