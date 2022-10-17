How PFF graded 49ers' offense, defense in disappointing Week 6 loss to Falcons

How PFF graded 49ers in disappointing Week 6 loss to Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers suffered a disappointing 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but their PFF grades show that they had elements of a team that was capable of winning.

The 49ers simply need to play together -- with fewer mistakes.

Maybe one of the biggest surprises on Sunday was that the 49ers' patchwork offensive line kept Jimmy Garoppolo off of the turf while giving him plenty of time to go through his progressions.

The banged up offensive line could get Trent Williams back in the mix for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Mike McGlinchey’s availability after suffering a calf injury in Atlanta is uncertain.

Mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities were seen throughout the game where the 49ers had their chances to move the chains and put points on the board. Instead, they were shut out in the second half even though they were able to gain 57 more yards of overall offense than the Falcons.

The defensive line, without sack leader Nick Bosa and veteran Arik Armstead on the field, struggled to get pressure on Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. While the group recorded three sacks, they were only able to generate another two pressures on Mariota through four quarters.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 6 performance in Atlanta:

Offense:

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 86.9 grade

Aiyuk caught eight of his 11 targets for 83 yards. He caught two touchdowns passes and had an additional fourth quarter catch that was nullified by a holding penalty. Five of Aiyuk’s eight catches resulted in either a first down or touchdown.

WR Deebo Samuel - 76.9 grade

Samuel caught seven of his 10 targets for 79 yards, with 62 yards coming after the catch. The “wide-back” broke a career-high nine tackles and leads the league by a wide margin with 20 so far this season.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp’s 13 missed tackles is second in the NFL, followed by Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown, who are tied for third with nine missed tackles each.

Story continues

Samuel also has eight missed tackles on run plays and was lined up in the backfield eight times. The fourth-year pro was also lined up 14 in the slot and out wide for 28 pass plays.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 63.9 grade

Garoppolo lost 64 air yards on the dropped passes by receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and tight end Charlie Woerner. All three of Garoppolo's deep passes -- between the numbers and 20-plus yards or further -- were graded accurate and catchable.

Only two of Garoppolo’s 41 pass attempts were to the left of the numbers, and both were to Aiyuk behind the line of scrimmage. The receiver took one into the end zone for a touchdown.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud - 43.5 grade

McCloud was only targeted once but on the field for 18 pass plays and twice on runs. The fifth-year pro and return specialist has yet to catch a pass 20 yards or more downfield during his career.

RT Mike McGlinchey - 81.2 grade

McGlinchey only played 22 snaps before leaving the game with a calf injury but did not allow any pressures while on the field.

Offensive line

LT Jaylon Moore - 64.9 grade -- 60 snaps -- 45 pass/15 rush

LG Aaron Banks - 54.0 grade -- 51 snaps -- 37 pass/14 rush -- Allowed three pressures — two hits and one hurry

C Jake Brendel - 61.9 grade -- 60 snaps -- 45 pass/15 rush

RG Spencer Burford - 62.1 grade -- 50 snaps -- 37 pass/13 rush -- Allowed one hurry

RT Mike McGlinchey - 81.2 grade -- 22 snaps -- 15 pass/7 rush

RT Daniel Brunskill - 71.4 grade -- 46 snaps -- 37 pass/9 rush -- Allowed four hurries

LG Blake Hance - 49.0 grade -- 11 snaps - 9 pass/2 rush --Allowed two pressures -- One hit, one hurry

Defense:

DL Drake Jackson - 85.8

Jackson was only on the field for 12 plays but registered a sack and two run stops.

LB Oren Burks - 80.4

Burks registered six total tackles in 26 defensive snaps.

With the Falcons only executing 14 pass plays, the 49ers' defensive line recorded just five pressures the entire game. Three of the pressures were sacks by Drake Jackson, Charles Omenihu and Kevin Givens, while Dre Greenlaw and Samson Ebukam both recorded hurries.

Defensive tackles Kevin Givens (29.9 grades) and Hassan Ridgeway (28.8 grades) struggled in run defense.

Six missed tackles by the 49ers' defense also played into the Falcons' win. Fred Warner (2), Akeem Spence (2), Talanoa Hufanga (1), Greenlaw (1), Omenihu (1) and Ebukam (1) all recorded missed tackles.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast