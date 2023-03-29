PFF goes legacy pick for Steelers in new mock draft

This is almost too good to be true, but the Steelers’ top need by far is at cornerback, and why not take the Penn State product who grew up around the facility where his dad was an elite player from 1999-2006?

Porter’s 34-inch arms enable him to bother wide receivers at the line without overshooting, illustrated by his 81.6 grade in press coverage — which ranked 18th among cornerbacks in the FBS. Pittsburgh keeps it in the family and hopefully lands another Joey Porter to start for nearly a decade and earn a few All-Pro accolades.