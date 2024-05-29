PFF gives one Bears position group surprising praise ahead of 2024 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears offensive line was one of the most maligned position groups on the team last year, but the two young tackles earned some praise from Pro Football Focus. The football analytics site listed both left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright as top-32 tackles in the NFL right now.

The best offensive tackle duos in the NFL 💪 pic.twitter.com/nP3tsX29Js — PFF (@PFF) May 29, 2024

Earlier in the offseason folks debated whether Bears should draft a tackle with the No. 9 overall pick to solidify their pass protection for Caleb Williams. Of course they opted for wide receiver Rome Odunze instead. Apparently Jones heard that talk, too.

“He’s got a chip on his shoulder, and it shows,” said Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan earlier this month.

According to PFF, both Jones and Wright managed to keep their pressure rates below 10%, which is a respectable threshold for tackles. Jones only gave up a pressure on 7.98% of his pass protection snaps, while Wright allowed pressure 8.25% of the time.

Each young player maintained an upward trajectory last season, and there’s no reason to believe they won’t continue to improve in 2024. And if Wright and Jones each manage to improve, the Bears will feel good about their protection on the edges for years to come.

