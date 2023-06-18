PFF gives Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah modest placement in LB rankings

As he enters his third season with the Cleveland Browns, WILL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has flashed tremendous explosiveness and the ability to be a disruptor. However, he has also battled bouts of injuries and has shown a bit of difficulty consistently taking on blocks. He has to prove he can be a consistent threat to new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

This has led to an honest and modest ranking from PFF’s Trevor Sikkema as they release their tier rankings. Falling in their fourth tier of inside linebackers, Owusu-Koramoah ranks as Sikkema’s 17th-ranked player. This puts Owusu-Koramoah in the same tier as the likes of De’Vondre Campbell, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Foyesade Oluokun, and CJ Mosley.

Entering a crucial point in his career, look for Owusu-Koramoah to rise to the occasion.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire