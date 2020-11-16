PFF gives Jalen Ramsey bafflingly low grade vs. Seahawks

DK Metcalf came into Week 10 as one of the most consistent and dominant receivers in the NFL, recording at least five catches for 92 yards in seven of eight games. Jalen Ramsey brought an end to the second-year receiver’s hot streak, though, lining up across from him for most of Sunday’s game and completely shutting him down.

Metcalf was held to just two catches for 28 yards on four targets, with neither of those receptions coming while Ramsey was in coverage. It was as good a job as anyone has done against an opposing No. 1 receiver this year, but Pro Football Focus didn’t see it that way.

Shockingly, PFF gave Ramsey an overall grade of just 55.2 for his performance against the Seahawks. It’s almost laughable how low that grade is for Ramsey, given the way he eliminated Metcalf from Seattle’s offensive attack. But it’s worth noting that PFF’s coverage grade is only based on plays where the defender is targeted, so it doesn’t account for a corner shutting down a receiver like Ramsey did.

Notable PFF grades from @RamsNFL 6th win: DW31 91.7*

AW77 88.3

RH79 82.9 (3rd game of 80+ this year)

JG16 82.0 (best since Wk3)

SJD69 81.4^

DE73 77.2 (best since Wk3)

JR11 75.7^

JR20 55.2 (🤣) *Career-high

^Season-high (Noteboom played final 34 snaps at LT and earned 70.3)

At least PFF got Darious Williams’ grade right, giving him a 91.7 – the best of his career. He deserved a ton of recognition, picking off two passes, breaking up three of Russell Wilson’s throws and allowing a passer rating of 0.0 in coverage.

Jared Goff also received a strong grade of 82.0, while David Edwards, Rob Havenstein and Andrew Whitworth all performed well, too. Josh Reynolds’ grade of 75.7 was his highest of the season.

It’s hard to ignore Ramsey’s 55.2, though. PFF is a great tool to gauge how a player is playing, but with grades like this, it raises red flags about its accuracy – especially considering Metcalf’s grade of 56.9 was a season-low.