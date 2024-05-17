PFF gives favorable offseason grade to rebuilding Patriots

Pro Football Focus graded the New England Patriots’ offseason, as part of a series in which they handed out offseason grades to all 32 NFL teams. They gave New England a B-minus grade.

The Patriots had a busy offseason, even with their biggest outside move in free agency being the signing of wide receiver K.J. Osborn. They also upgraded the quarterback position with the addition of Jacoby Brissett, and they signed versatile running back Antonio Gibson.

The team also re-signed several key free agents, including wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry and safety Kyle Dugger. While it was not a flashy off-season, by any means, the Patriots did manage to get things done.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote:

New England moved on from head coach Bill Belichick this offseason, likely a good decision. They didn’t have any major free-agent losses but also didn’t have many impactful free-agent additions.

This offseason was more about the Patriots laying a foundation, and they managed to do that mostly through the draft. Time will tell if that foundation is strong enough for them to build on in the future.

