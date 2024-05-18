PFF gives Bucs offseason high marks

The Buccaneers did not make a ton of splashy moves this offseason besides re-signing its own players. It seems that was enough for Pro Football Focus’s Trevor Sikkema, who gave the Bucs an A in PFF’s offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams.

In Sikkema’s words, the Bucs “kept who they wanted to keep.” Tampa Bay re-signed QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David and S Antoine Winfield while cutting LB Shaq Barrett and letting LB Devin White walk in free agency. Sikkema also praised the Bucs’ draft, particularly for getting C Graham Barton.

An A is perhaps a little generous for the Bucs’ offseason. While they were able to retain key players who were instrumental to their 2023 divisional title and playoff run, the Bucs mostly maintained a baseline of talent. There must be some hope that continuity will help get the team start a little hotter than they did last year when they started 4-7.

The Bucs have largely relied on the draft to add key contributors during general manager Jason Licht’s tenure, and this year looks to be no different. Barton is sure to start immediately. The rest of the picks are unlikely to unseat the starters ahead of them on the depth chart, but the depth charts themselves are thin enough that they could contribute early and often in a rotation.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire