PFF gives Browns an A- for their free agency haul

The Cleveland Browns have addressed essential needs throughout NFL free agency, signing four players along their defensive front. From Dalvin Tomlinson to Ogbonnia Okoronko, and more, the Browns have spent efficient money at critical positions through the first week of free agency. And it has not gone unnoticed as PFF has given them an A- for their efforts this offseason.

Only the Miami Dolphins, who happened to land superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a third round pick and a tight end with two career catches, received a higher grade from PFF. As the Browns look to return to the playoffs in 2023, they are off on the right foot thus far.

PFF’s highest graded teams in this year’s free agency ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oN7iQJibRr — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire