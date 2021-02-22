PFF: Giants’ Dexter Lawrence the third-highest graded second-year defender

While the jury is still out on the New York Giants’ first pick of the 2019 NFL draft in quarterback Daniel Jones, their second selection of that draft class, Dexter Lawrence, showed vast improvement in a strong sophomore campaign last season.

Lawrence, who endured a solid rookie season (38 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits and three tackles for a loss), was even better in Year 2 posting 53 tackles, four sacks, 10 quarterback hits and six tackles for a loss in 16 games, which earned him Pro Football Focus’ 3rd highest grade (79.7) among second year defenders.

The Clemson Tigers product tied with Washington Football Team’s impressive edge rusher Montez Sweat, who the Giants essentially passed over at No. 17 overall in favor of Lawrence in the 2019 NFL draft. And while the Giants could certainly use a productive edge rusher like Sweat (nine sacks, 20 quarterback hits), Lawrence has given them no reason to complain after showing continued improvement from year-to-year.

Coming out of college, scouts pinned Lawrence strictly as a nose tackle, but he has shown versatility by being able to line up in multiple techniques including defensive end. He also proved to be capable of getting after the quarterback with 6.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits in 32 games despite spending the majority of his snaps as an interior lineman.

Although the Giants endured another losing season in 2020 and missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight year, they did take a step in the right direction under head coach Joe Judge and his staff.

Story continues

One of the team’s strong suits was their dominant defensive line that consisted of Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson, and the team is hoping to keep this group together with the ladder two pending free agency.

However, if the Giants lose Williams and/or Tomlinson, this unit will still have a young impact player in Lawrence, who is headed into his third season.

When looking at some of the promising talent on this roster, Lawrence is at the forefront and if his production on the field keeps trending upwards, the Giants may have found a franchise cornerstone on their defensive line for many years to come.