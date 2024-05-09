PFF: Giants’ Andru Phillips best pick in third round of 2024 NFL draft

The New York Giants are widely regarded as having conducted a successful draft in late April.

General manager Joe Schoen made six picks and addressed multiple areas of need, most notably selecting a true No. 1 wide receiver with Malik Nabers in Round 1. But he’s drawn praise for several other picks as well.

Running back Tyrone Tracy has been the focus of much hype and tight end Theo Johnson has also warranted some attention.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently broke down his best picks from each round and honed in on cornerback Andru Phillips in Round 3 as a steal.

PICK 70. NEW YORK GIANTS: CB ANDRU PHILLIPS, KENTUCKY The Giants drafted Deonte Banks in the first round of last year’s draft and now add more youth to that group early in the third round this year. His career-best 23 defensive stops led all SEC cornerbacks in 2023, and his 72.9 PFF coverage grade was also the best mark of his career.

The issue facing Phillips and the Giants is the uncertainty of where he’ll play. Schoen left the door open for him to play outside but also suggested moving him inside and allowing Cor’Dale Flott to swing out alongside Deonte Banks.

The Giants need another outside cornerback capable of locking down opposing wide receivers and if Phillips can become that player, Schoen did find himself a steal in Round 3.

