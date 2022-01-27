PFF: Georgia’s Jalen Carter is top returning DL in football

Georgia is losing most of its production from 2021’s record-breaking defense, but that doesn’t include sophomore defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The Coaches’ All-SEC second team selection made his impact felt even while playing along side two of the top defensive lineman in the country in All-American Jordan Davis and All-SEC first team Devonte Wyatt.

The former five-star recruit will be a key piece of Georgia’s new-look defense in the fall.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) named Carter the top returning interior defensive line in all of football.

1. Jalen Carter, Georgia

2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson

3. Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh PFF’s Top 10 Returning IDLs ⬇️ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 21, 2022

Here’s an example of just how destructive Carter can be to opposing offenses.

Ummmmm UGA IDL Jalen Carter is a monster. His Kentucky film is bonkers good. pic.twitter.com/TSUmy1NbH9 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 11, 2021

Pair Carter with returning defensive playmakers Robert Beal Jr., Nolan Smith, Christopher Smith, Tykee Smith and Kelee Ringo, and the Bulldogs look to have another lock down defense on the way this fall.