PFF: Georgia football has three of nation’s top-15 tight ends for 2022

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus released its list of the top-25 tight ends in college football for the 2022 season.

To say Georgia dominated the list would be an understatement.

Georgia tight ends Brock Bowers, Arik Gilbert, and Darnell Washington occupy the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 14 spots in the top-25. Wow.

No. 1: Brock Bowers

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bowers will only be a sophomore next season but was surely America’s top tight end in 2021.

He was easily Georgia’s biggest offensive weapon last season and reeled in 56 catches for 882 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown en route to being named a member of the Associated Press and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team. His 13 receiving touchdowns are a single season record at UGA. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

No. 3: Arik Gilbert

Georgia’s Arik Gilbert celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of Georgia’s spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Gilbert, an LSU transfer who sat out last season for personal reasons, has solidified himself as a weapon for this new-look Georgia offense. Whether UGA lines Gilbert up wide or in-line, his size and athleticism is going to be hard to cover.

“Gilbert is a true freak of nature at 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds — so much so that he flipped from tight end to wide receiver for the Bulldogs,” PFF wrote about Gilbert in its story on the 2023 offensive NFL draft watchlist. The biggest worry is if this talent will return, as he missed all of last season for undisclosed personal reasons.”

No. 14: Darnell Washington

Auburn Tigers defensive back Roger McCreary (23) is called for defensive pass interference on Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Story continues

Washington is an even more intimidating presence at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds. ‘Big-0’ may not surprise you with his speed, but his burst and blocking ability makes him a prototypical NFL tight end prospect with a high ceiling for more development in the pass game.

Washington caught 10 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown after battling back from injury last season.

More Football!