PFF: Georgia football’s Brock Bowers dominant in redzone
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Brock BowersAmerican football player
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is coming off the most prolific tight end season in Bulldog history. And that’s as a freshman nonetheless.
Bowers totaled 56 receptions for 882 yards (15.8 avg.) and 14 total touchdowns and earned an absolutely incredible list of awards:
All-America First Team – USA Today, ESPN.com, The Athletic
All-America Second Team – Associated Press
True Freshman All-America – ESPN.com, The Athletic
Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
Football Writers Association Freshman of the Year Award
Coaches’ SEC Freshman of the Year
AP SEC Newcomer of the Year
One of Bowers biggest advantages is in the redzone, where – just like in almost every other aspect of his game – was one of the best pass catchers in the last few seasons.
Highest-graded seasons by a TE in the red zone since 2018:
1️⃣ Kyle Pitts (2020): 90.8
2️⃣ Pat Freiermuth (2018): 90.5
3️⃣ Brock Bowers (2021): 90.0 pic.twitter.com/1wqrzj6sj4
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 28, 2022
Florida’s Kyle Pitts and Penn State’s Patt Freiermuth, who are both NFL starters now, were both upperclassmen at the time and Bowers was this good in his first season.
If the Napa, Cal., native can improve with experience, Bowers may go down as one of the best receivers in Georgia and SEC history.