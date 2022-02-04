PFF George Chahrouri looks ahead at Super Bowl LVI matchup
Pro Football Focus' George Chahrouri looks ahead at the biggest statistics ahead of the Super Bowl LVI matchup. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Pro Football Focus' George Chahrouri looks ahead at the biggest statistics ahead of the Super Bowl LVI matchup. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
After discovery of new documents, new allegations against team owner Daniel Snyder, committee calls for NFL to release all findings in toxic workplace probe.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is showing interest in Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing for offensive coordinator. The Raiders have requested an interview with Petzing, according to Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. The 34-year-old Petzing has spent the last two seasons in Cleveland and was on the Browns’ staff for six seasons before that. He [more]
Through a partnership with Ticketmaster, fans will receive a customized NFT ticket featuring their section, row, and seat at the big game.
The Badger linebacker was making plays on Thursday
Glad he’s back, but this isn’t a good look.
See what Trevor Lawrence had to say in response to the news that Doug Pederson will be his new head coach
Following their NFC Championship loss on Sunday to the Rams, the San Francisco 49ers are making coaching moves. The first move reportedly was asking assistant […]
Who should the 49ers target to back up Trey Lance next season?
Good point -- how are fans supposed to get to a game that costs $6,000+ a ticket?
Mac Jones represented the AFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. Here's how the Patriots quarterback fared in Thursday's festivities.
Altercation took place in parking lot after Rams-49ers gameDaniel Luna, 40, in medically induced coma in hospital Outside Sofi stadium, Inglewood, California. The incident occurred on Sunday during a confrontation in the parking lot. Photograph: Myung J Chun/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Police have arrested the suspect in a violent altercation that badly injured a San Francisco 49ers fan after last weekend’s NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at LA’s SoFi stad
Could the Steelers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?
A Lions website examined the pros and cons of Matt Nagy becoming Detroit's OC. As you can imagine, the idea sent NFL fans into a frenzy.
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
Cris Carter gave a thumbs up for the Vikings passing on Jim Harbaugh.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is, for now, still a Steeler. But he’s expecting to hit free agency next month, and he’s letting the Steelers know he thinks they should step up their game in more than just the contract they offer him. Smith-Schuster was at the Cowboys’ facility to shoot a commercial this week, and he raved [more]
The Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons continues to open eyes around the NFL.
Uno has his Bengals WR room eating right each week.
The GOAT is retiring. Tom Brady plans to spend more time with his family, which includes supermodel Gisele Bundchen, his son and their 2 kids
USC used the loose rules and extra eligibility triggered by coronavirus issues to bring in 13 transfers who want to play for Lincoln Riley.