PFF: Former Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson a tier-three fantasy tight end entering 2024 NFL season

Former Wisconsin and current Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is only a tier-three fantasy football tight end entering the 2024 NFL season according to ProFootballFocus.

Ferguson, Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers and Minnesota Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson make up PFF’s third tier — players the website believes can be ‘top-10 contenders.’

The former Badger tight end is ranked firmly behind first-tier tight ends Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta, plus second-tier players Mark Andrews, Evan Engram, Trey McBride, Dalton Kincaid, Kyle Pitts, George Kittle and David Njoku.

Ferguson is entering his third NFL season after the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. The former Badger is looking to build on what was a breakout 2023 campaign that saw him record 71 catches, 761 yards and 5 touchdowns (plus 10 catches for 93 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers).

He is entrenched as a top option in the Dallas passing game alongside star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. A tier-three ranking is somewhat surprising given Ferguson’s upward trajectory, recent production and fantastic situation catching passes from Dak Prescott.

