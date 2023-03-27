PFF: EDGE is the Seahawks’ greatest roster need after free agency

The Seahawks put together a strong 2023 free agent class, adding youth to their interior defensive line rotation and bringing Bobby Wagner back to anchor their linebacker group. There may still be another signing or two, but with exactly one month to go before the 2023 NFL draft that’s where this team and every other is now focusing the majority of their attention.

So, what do they have to do next? According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle’s greatest roster need after free agency is the EDGE.

“We knew the Seahawks were going to be aggressive in trying to upgrade their defensive line from Pete Carroll’s post-season press conference. And they did that in free agency by adding Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed. But they still need a dominant edge presence, a position we expect them to target with their No. 5 pick. The next three positions on the list are lesser needs, but they are all areas where Seattle could use an injection of talent. They have plenty of potential to attack those holes with their extra first-round pick and their two second-round picks.”

The No. 1 EDGE prospect in this class is Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., and it’s pretty much a tossup whether he will still be available when the Seahawks are on the clock at No. 5 overall. Arizona is the wild card there – as the three other teams picking ahead of Seattle are expected to pick a quarterback. However, this draft class is deep at edge, so the Seahawks may be able to wait and find a quality prospect here on Day 2 or even Day 3.

There are also still several interesting free agents out there at this position, including Jadeveon Clowney, Frank Clark and Yannick Ngakoue.

