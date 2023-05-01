PFF’s early 2024 mock draft has Vikings going quarterback

The NFL Draft just concluded, and the Minnesota Vikings came away with six players as well as 15 undrafted free agents. Although these players have not yet played a down, it’s always important to focus on the future.

On Sunday, Pro Football Focus’s Max Chadwick released a 2024 mock draft, which projected that the Vikings would choose Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers disappointed in his first season as a starter after being one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits ever. He still flashed his ridiculous arm talent, as his 6.6% big-time throw rate ranked sixth among Power Five quarterbacks. The issue is his decision-making and accuracy. Ewers’ 65.2% adjusted completion rate was the eighth-worst in the Power Five. If he can rein it in, Ewers can join Caleb Williams and Drake Maye at the top of the draft.

While this mock draft is a bit premature, Kirk Cousins does only have one year left on his contract. It raises questions about who will take over the position beyond 2023. Although Jaren Hall was just drafted by the team, nobody knows yet how he will develop and whether he can be relied on to start in 2024.

Speculation about who will replace Cousins will continue until the question is answered, but there is still plenty of time before the next NFL Draft.

