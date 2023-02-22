PFF: Eagles’ biggest offseason need is depth at the cornerback position

The Eagles and 31 other teams around the league are diligently prepping for the NFL draft, and before that, NFL free agency.

Howie Roseman’s club has 18 pending free agents, and an All-Pro quarterback looking for a contract extension after finally earning franchise signal-caller status.

Philadelphia will have several needs entering the 2023 NFL season, but PFF believes cornerback depth is currently the most pressing concern.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: CORNERBACK DEPTH

Signing James Bradberry for pennies on the dollar was one of the shrewdest moves the Eagles made last offseason. They were able to snare another team’s cap casualty and bring in an impact player for a bargain price. They could tie Bradberry to a much more lucrative contract, but if they value his low cost, cornerback becomes an area of need. Bradberry allowed just 46.8% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught this season for a passer rating of 51.4.

Philadelphia still has Darius Slay under contract, along with Avonte Maddox as starters heading into the offseason and free agency.

The Eagles also have Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson, and Josiah Scott on the current roster.

