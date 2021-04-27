PFF Draft Show

Associated Press

An announcement by General Motors that it would invest more than $1 billion at a Mexican factory that will build electric vehicles has angered the United Auto Workers union. GM said Thursday in Spanish on its Mexican website that it would make the investment at its Ramos Arizpe plant, which will become its fifth factory to make battery-powered vehicles. UAW Vice President Terry Dittes says in a statement that the investment comes as GM is asking the U.S. government to subsidize EV purchases.