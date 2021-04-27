PFF Draft Show

Pro Football Focus (PFF) is streaming LIVE for all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft across the three days (April 29 - May 1) to offer pick-by-pick analysis, advanced stats and PFF-exclusive grades on every selection. The PFF stream will feature Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner, Sunday Night Football's Cris Collinsworth, former NFL defensive back Darius Butler, among several other PFF analysts and guest appearances. All three LIVE streams will feature in-depth evaluations of all the top selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, trade analysis of any significant draft day trades and prop betting advice for all seven rounds.