PFF: Dolphins have two of the top 32 WRs entering 2023

While the Miami Dolphins have finished their first week of organized team activity sessions, they still have three more to go. Following those practices comes mandatory minicamp and training camp through the summer.

During this time, there are a lot of evaluations going on around the league, both from within the teams and the media, as players are trying to earn roster spots and snaps during the regular season, and outlets are trying to declare where these players rank among their peers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson recently ranked the top 32 wide receivers for the 2023 season, and the Dolphins have two – Tyreek Hill (No. 3) and Jaylen Waddle (No. 17).

Here’s what Monson wrote about the duo:

“There is no more dangerous receiver in the league than Hill, whose combination of speed and instant acceleration makes him a threat to score any time he touches the football. Hill gained an absurd 3.2 yards per route run last season, his first in Miami, almost half a yard more than any other receiver. For a smaller receiver, he has also always been exceptional with the ball in the air, catching 52.0% of his contested targets last season.” “Tyreek Hill arriving in Miami has only helped Waddle, who thrived last season in a completely different role to the one we saw from him as a rookie. Waddle finished third in the NFL in yards per route run (2.59) with an average depth of target (12.2 yards) more than 5 yards higher than it was in his rookie season. Waddle has now demonstrated he can win inside and outside and at all levels of the field.”

Speaking of duos, they seem to be taking over the NFL at the position. Of the 32 receivers listed by PFF, there were 10 duos. Miami’s Hill and Waddle had the highest combined ranking, while the pairs for the Cincinnati Bengals (Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins), Philadelphia Eagles (AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith), Dallas Cowboys (CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks) and San Francisco 49ers (Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk) finish out the top five.

Advertisement

After combining for 194 receptions, 3,066 yards and 15 touchdowns in their first season together in a new system, Hill and Waddle appear ready to dominate opposing defenses once again in 2023.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Former Dolphins offensive lineman signing with Bills Tyreek Hill says Tua Tagovailoa is 'going to go crazy' this year PFF puts Tua Tagovailoa near the top 10 in quarterback rankings

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire