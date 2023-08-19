PFF: Dezmon Patmon had standout preseason start for Bills

Just a big effort against his former team? Or is there more to come?

Dezmon Patmon was one of the stars of the Buffalo Bills’ 23-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts. Working with the third-team offense, Patman caught three passes for 35 yards, capped by his touchdown catch.

For his efforts, Pro Football Focus highlighted Patmon’s outing against the Colts. Overall, PFF graded him a very strong 92.3, as he was not only one of Buffalo’s top performers, but one of the best players in the NFL per PFF’s metrics.

Patmon and the rest of the reserve players in the wide receiver room have an uphill battle to make the Bills’ final roster. Buffalo might already have five-to-six players locked in, leaving little room.

Upcoming against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patmon is a player to watch after that strong game. Could he see playing time earlier on with the second team now? And of course, can he repeat that effort?

The breakdown on Patmon from PFF can be found below:

Prior to the Bills signing him in January, Patmon played in just 10 games across his first three years in the NFL and had just four receptions with the Colts. While he was on the field only for 20 snaps in Week 1, Patmon almost had four receptions Saturday against the Colts alone. Going up against his former team, he ran a route on eight plays and saw three targets, all of which came on the same drive. He caught all three of the passes going his way for 35 receiving yards, including a contested reception made with the defender draped over him. Finally, he capped off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown on a corner route that essentially put the game out of reach.

