PFF details ‘perfect scenario’ for Panthers in 2024 NFL draft

Is a local product the best-case scenario for the Carolina Panthers on the evening of April 26?

Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson recently cooked up the perfect scenarios for all the teams without a first-round pick in the 2024 draft. He believes the Panthers, who own a pair of second-rounders, could sell off the 33rd overall selection and still be in prime position for a top receiving target.

Monson writes:

Teams often look to trade back up to the first picks of the second round after they get a chance to gauge the players who fell. Last year, Tennesse jumped into Pick 33 to select quarterback Will Levis, and the true best-case scenario for Carolina is that a trade partner gives them a reason to move back. Last year, Arizona moved back eight spots and picked up an extra third-round selection to do so. If Carolina got the same deal, they could still grab their favorite receiver, only with an extra draft pick along the way. South Carolina’s Xavier Legette would add size and speed to this group, as well as a contested-catch skill set not currently on the roster.

Legette himself actually believes the organization has some interest.

“A lot of coaches came and hollered at me before and after this process here,” he said after his pro day back in March. “They say they got a buzz in their facility for me and I’m just ready to see where I’ma land.”

The 6-foot-1, 221-pounder recorded 71 catches for 1,225 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

