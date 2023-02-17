PFF Data Shows Browns WR among best rookies vs man coverage

Some fans’ expectations for rookie wide receiver David Bell were too high after he was a third round pick of the Browns last April. Transitioning into more snaps in the slot and injuries limited the opportunities he had. Overall it was a solid year that he can build on and PFF had him as a very effective player against man coverage.

Among rookies, they rank him fourth best in terms of getting open against man coverage. For a player that doesn’t have elite speed or athleticism being a polished route runner and creating separation with technique is how he needs to win at this level. This is a good stat to be high in and shows that there’s a role for Bell on this team in 2023.

How often the 2022 rookie WR class was charted as open against single man coverage this season. Khalil Shakir should probably get more snaps next season? pic.twitter.com/2q6vyuAfAA — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) February 16, 2023

