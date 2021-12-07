PFF: Cordarrelle Patterson, Marlon Davidson earn elite grades
As close as Sunday’s NFC South matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt at halftime, the game wasn’t nearly as competitive in the second half.
The Falcons’ offense struggled to move the ball and if not for a pick-six by Marlon Davidson, the Buccaneers would’ve went into the half with a 10-point lead. Those seven points on the interception return were the last Atlanta would score, losing 30-17 to Tampa Bay and falling to 5-7 on the season.
Let’s check out the team’s Pro Football Focus grades from Week 13.
Offense
Highest (Week 13)
Lowest (Week 13)
Pos
Player
Grade
Pos
Player
Grade
RG
86.6
TE
Parker Hesse
53.1
C
79.1
FB
Keith Smith
52.1
RT
75.2
C
47.9
WR
Russell Gage
72.9
TE
Lee SMith
46.5
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
71.1
WR
Tajae Sharpe
44.7
In back to back weeks, right tackle Kaleb McGary found himself as one of the team’s five highest-graded players on offense. McGary has been taking a bit of criticism lately and many are already labeling him as a first-round bust. He generally excels in the running game, but his pass protection still needs work. The last time McGary faced off against Carolina, it was his highest grade for pass protection (71.0), which the Falcons will need during this weekend’s rematch.
On the other side, Drew Dalman gave Arthur Smith every reason stop his center rotation with Matt Hennessy. Dalman had two fumbled snaps and continuously got overpowered. It wasn’t a great showing for the rookie from Stanford.
* 100 snap minimum modifier
* Highest (Season)
Lowest (Season)
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
HB
Cordarrelle Patterson (332)
90.7
RT
Mike Davis (456)
57.1
RG
Chris Lindstrom (759)
83.1
TE
Jalen Mayfield (766)
51.3
QB
Matt Ryan (745)
76.5
LG
Hayden Hurst (308)
48.1
TE
Kyle Pitts (588)
76.4
QB
Feleipe Franks (13)
27.0
C
Matt Hennessy (713)
69.5
QB
Josh Rosen (26)
24.1
Notables: WR Russell Gage (10th – 67.5), WR Calvin Ridley (14th – 64.2), RT Kaleb McGary (16th – 61.1)
Defense
Highest (Week 13)
Lowest (Week 13)
Pos
Player
Grade
Pos
Player
Grade
DT
Marlon Davidson
90.1
S
Jaylinn Hawkins
48.9
S
Erik Harris
69.7
CB
Richie Grant
46.7
MLB
Foye Oluokun
67.9
S
Duron Harmon
44.6
MLB
Mykal Walker
67.6
MLB
Deion Jones
41.4
CB
Avery Williams
65.9
EDGE
Ade Ogundeji
40.0
Don’t get it twisted, Marlon Davidson’s 90.1 PFF grade is solely based on the fact he sniffed out a screen pass and took it back for a touchdown before the half. Those were the final points the Falcons would score for the rest of the game. Other than that, he didn’t have a huge impact and finished with zero tackles or assists.
Linebacker Deion Jones returned from a shoulder injury in Week 13, but his 41.4 defensive rating was the second-lowest on the team. That $20 million cap hit he’s owed next season isn’t looking great at the moment for the Falcons.
* 100 snap minimum modifier
* Highest (Season)
Lowest (Season)
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
CB
A.J. Terrell (689)
83.4
MLB
Steven Means (445)
47.4
CB
Isaiah Oliver (161/OFS)
72.6
CB
Avery Williams (121)
46.2
S
Jaylinn Hawkins (279)
70.2
MLB
Deion jones (741)
41.9
DT
Grady Jarrett (612)
69.8
DT
Ta’Quon Graham (161)
33.7
OLB
Dante Fowler (358)
63.8
DT
John Cominsky (2)
24.8
Notables: MLB Mykal Walker (15th – 56.2), OLB Ade Ogundeji (18th – 54.5), MLB Foye Oluokun (27th – 47.6)
