PFF: Cordarrelle Patterson, Marlon Davidson earn elite grades

As close as Sunday’s NFC South matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt at halftime, the game wasn’t nearly as competitive in the second half.

The Falcons’ offense struggled to move the ball and if not for a pick-six by Marlon Davidson, the Buccaneers would’ve went into the half with a 10-point lead. Those seven points on the interception return were the last Atlanta would score, losing 30-17 to Tampa Bay and falling to 5-7 on the season.

Let’s check out the team’s Pro Football Focus grades from Week 13.

Offense

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Highest (Week 13) Lowest (Week 13) Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade RG Chris Lindstrom 86.6 TE Parker Hesse 53.1 C Matt Hennessy 79.1 FB Keith Smith 52.1 RT Kaleb McGary 75.2 C Drew Dalman 47.9 WR Russell Gage 72.9 TE Lee SMith 46.5 WR Olamide Zaccheaus 71.1 WR Tajae Sharpe 44.7

In back to back weeks, right tackle Kaleb McGary found himself as one of the team’s five highest-graded players on offense. McGary has been taking a bit of criticism lately and many are already labeling him as a first-round bust. He generally excels in the running game, but his pass protection still needs work. The last time McGary faced off against Carolina, it was his highest grade for pass protection (71.0), which the Falcons will need during this weekend’s rematch.

On the other side, Drew Dalman gave Arthur Smith every reason stop his center rotation with Matt Hennessy. Dalman had two fumbled snaps and continuously got overpowered. It wasn’t a great showing for the rookie from Stanford.

* 100 snap minimum modifier * Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade HB Cordarrelle Patterson (332) 90.7 RT Mike Davis (456) 57.1 RG Chris Lindstrom (759) 83.1 TE Jalen Mayfield (766) 51.3 QB Matt Ryan (745) 76.5 LG Hayden Hurst (308) 48.1 TE Kyle Pitts (588) 76.4 QB Feleipe Franks (13) 27.0 C Matt Hennessy (713) 69.5 QB Josh Rosen (26) 24.1

Notables: WR Russell Gage (10th – 67.5), WR Calvin Ridley (14th – 64.2), RT Kaleb McGary (16th – 61.1)

Story continues

Defense

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Highest (Week 13) Lowest (Week 13) Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade DT Marlon Davidson 90.1 S Jaylinn Hawkins 48.9 S Erik Harris 69.7 CB Richie Grant 46.7 MLB Foye Oluokun 67.9 S Duron Harmon 44.6 MLB Mykal Walker 67.6 MLB Deion Jones 41.4 CB Avery Williams 65.9 EDGE Ade Ogundeji 40.0

Don’t get it twisted, Marlon Davidson’s 90.1 PFF grade is solely based on the fact he sniffed out a screen pass and took it back for a touchdown before the half. Those were the final points the Falcons would score for the rest of the game. Other than that, he didn’t have a huge impact and finished with zero tackles or assists.

Linebacker Deion Jones returned from a shoulder injury in Week 13, but his 41.4 defensive rating was the second-lowest on the team. That $20 million cap hit he’s owed next season isn’t looking great at the moment for the Falcons.

* 100 snap minimum modifier * Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade CB A.J. Terrell (689) 83.4 MLB Steven Means (445) 47.4 CB Isaiah Oliver (161/OFS) 72.6 CB Avery Williams (121) 46.2 S Jaylinn Hawkins (279) 70.2 MLB Deion jones (741) 41.9 DT Grady Jarrett (612) 69.8 DT Ta’Quon Graham (161) 33.7 OLB Dante Fowler (358) 63.8 DT John Cominsky (2) 24.8

Notables: MLB Mykal Walker (15th – 56.2), OLB Ade Ogundeji (18th – 54.5), MLB Foye Oluokun (27th – 47.6)

1

1