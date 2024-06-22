PFF continues to hammer Giants, ranks their receivers among NFL’s worst

The New York Giants made a significant upgrade to their wide receivers crops this offseason, selecting LSU’s Malik Nabers in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Nabers, who flashed throughout the spring, is expected to come in and take over the No. 1 role, which the Giants have struggled to fill since trading Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019.

The presence of Nabers takes pressure off the remaining wideouts, including Darius Slayton, who can finally settle into the ideal WR2 role, as well as the young upstarts, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

On paper, the Giants suddenly have what looks to be a formidable wide receiver unit but Pro Football Focus isn’t buying that.

Because of Darren Waller’s retirement and Saquon Barkley’s departure, PFF believes the Giants’ receivers are among the very worst in football.

28. NEW YORK GIANTS The Giants’ receiver room will go as rookie Malik Nabers goes. If he is a star, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt could all look like great complementary pieces. After Darren Waller‘s retirement, Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson are the main options at tight end. Subbing out the pass-catching abilities of Saquon Barkley for Devin Singletary is a downgrade, as Singletary hasn’t brought much in the receiving game in his career.

Barkley caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, which greatly padded his career stats. In the five years since then, he’s hauled in 197 receptions for 1,379 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has a career receiving success rate of 38.1 and a catch percentage of 72.7.

Comparatively, in his five NFL seasons, Singletary has caught 175 passes for 1,164 yards and four touchdowns with a receiving success rate of 45.9 and a catch percentage of 75.8.

How much of a downgrade is that, really?

Losing Waller’s potential hurts but even if he returned, there was no guarantee he could stay on the field anyway. Meanwhile, Theo Johnson looks to be a dynamic option who could surprise in 2024.

The 28th overall ranking aside, it’s clear the Giants upgraded their receivers this offseason. But they’ll have to show it before they get any credit.

