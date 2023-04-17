PFF compares draft prospects to current, former Colts

The 2023 NFL draft is less than two weeks away, and the Indianapolis Colts are working to solidify their big board ahead of the offseason’s biggest weekend.

As the draft approaches, Pro Football Focus handed out their player comparisons for the top 150 players in this year’s class, based on their own rankings. There were plenty of prospects who are being compared to both current and former players of the horseshoe.

It should be noted that comparisons are far from a perfect science and are meant to give an idea about a prospect’s play style or dominating trait rather than a projection of a career path.

Here’s a quick look at the draft comparables related to the Colts in the 2023 NFL draft:

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Player rank: No. 27 overall

Colts’ comparison: Edgerrin James (1995-2006)

What they said: “Robinson is about as well-rounded a back as you’ll see in the draft. He’s one of the highest-floor players in the class.”

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Player rank: No. 29 overall

Colts’ comparison: T.Y. Hilton (2012-2021)

What they said: “If you want to add dynamism to your offense, then Flowers is your guy.”

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL.)

Player rank: No. 46 overall

Colts’ comparison: T.J. Carrie (2020-2021)

What they said: “Stevenson is a high-floor corner who has the kind of man coverage traits that should translate sooner rather than later.”

OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Player rank: No. 56 overall

Colts’ comparison: Danny Pinter (2020-present)

What they said: “Mauch is an outstanding fit for any team that gets their offensive linemen out on the move in the run game. It just might take him a few years to get there in pass protection.”

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Player rank: No. 102 overall

Colts’ comparison: Smaller Jonathan Taylor (2020-present)

What they said: “Tucker is a one-trick pony who has the tools for that trick to translate to the NFL.”

CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

Player rank: No. 107 overall

Colts’ comparison: Brandon Facyson (2022)

What they said: “Ricks comes with injury concerns that will see him slip. Someone is going to get a corner with technical skills well beyond what you normally see from a true junior.”

RB Zach Evans, Mississippi

Player rank: No. 135 overall

Colts’ comparison: Tashard Choice (2013)

What they said: “Evans is more athlete than a complete running back at this point. He’s one heck of an athlete, though.”

