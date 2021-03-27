How PFF compares Daryl Williams to Lane Johnson, Jack Conklin, Ryan Ramczyk

Pro Football Focus is a fan of the Buffalo Bills’ free agency decision to re-sign offensive tackle Daryl Williams.

The football analytics outlet recently called it a “very good” signing by the Bills. But in explaining why, PFF put Williams in some pretty solid company.

Per PFF, over the past two seasons, only three pretty highly-rated tackles have played as well as Williams: the Eagles’ Lane Johnson, the Browns’ Jack Conklin and the Saints’ Ryan Ramczyk:

The seventh-year tackle has played up and down the offensive line since being drafted by the Panthers in 2015, playing 187 snaps at left tackle, 409 snaps at left guard, 226 snaps at right guard and 2,851 snaps at right tackle. Williams has graded above 78.0 as both a pass-blocker and run-blocker at right tackle over the last two seasons — Lane Johnson, Jack Conklin and Ryan Ramczyk are the only other right tackles who have graded as high in both facets of the game.

In re-signing Williams, the Bills pulled off a move many thought wasn’t possible. After making room to sign linebacker Matt Milano to an extension, doing so with Williams seemed unlikely. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane managed to get both back, though. Perhaps PFF’s comparisons like this played a part as to why Beane thought getting Williams back was so important.

The Bills inked Williams to a three-year extension. The 28-year-old helped keep Bills quarterback Josh Allen very clean during his 2020 breakout season.

