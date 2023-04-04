PFF College ranks the top WR prospects since 2020

Over the past few years, we have seen football shift much more toward an offensive style. No positional group has benefitted more from the adjustments than the wide receivers.

The receiver position has become such a crucial commodity in the NFL that teams are drafting receivers earlier than ever before. There have been some outstanding young receivers in the NFL draft since 2020 and PFF College ranks some of the best.

Four of the top seven receiver prospects since 2020 have come from the Alabama Crimson Tide (DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams and Jerry Jeudy).

Who will be the next great Crimson Tide receiver? Malik Benson? Isaiah Bond? The upcoming 2023 college football season will let us know.

Ranking the top WR prospects since 2020, via @PFF_Mike pic.twitter.com/uonCVLJ84G — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 3, 2023

