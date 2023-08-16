PFF College grades Kool-Aid McKinstry as a top-10 player in CFB

In the 2023 season, teams like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State will pave the way to the College Football Playoff, but all three have flaws on their roster that leave the door open for other programs. At the same time, however, college football has maybe never been more talented.

The 2024 NFL draft is already speculated to be one of the strongest in recent memory. It will be headlined by generational talents like Caleb Williams at quarterback and Marvin Harrison Jr. at wide receiver offensively. On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is widely regarded as the best player.

In PFF’s Top 10 players of the 2023 CFB season, McKinstry comes in as the highest defender ranking No. 7 overall. He is also the Tide’s highest-ranked player on the list. McKinstry was the leader of the Tide’s defensive secondary as he essentially shut down one side of the field. He only posted 35 tackles, one sack and one interception, but his lack of action has more to do with QBs being unwilling to throw the ball in his direction.

