PFF and Chris Simms evaluate Caleb Williams before 2024 NFL season
The Chicago Bears started a new era with the selection of USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft. He hasn’t played a snap in the NFL yet, but Williams is already viewed as a top-20 consensus quarterback. Chris Simms explained to Ahmed Fareed how Caleb Williams landed at No. 20 on his 2024 top-40 QB list. Here is also a breakdown by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, which has Caleb Williams ranked as the 19th-best starting quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2024 season:
I’m opening myself up to some criticism here, as Williams has yet to play a single down of NFL football. But I’m a draft guy, so to watch Williams at USC and scout what I think he is capable of in the NFL and rank him below guys I think he’s better than — even in 2024 — would be disingenuous.
Williams has the natural gifts to be an impactful football player in Year 1. He’ll be surrounded by some stud receivers and what is hopefully a good offensive line. The big question for him is whether all the Superman plays at USC were out of desperation or if that is his identity. If it was out of desperation and he can be comfortable playing in structure, he could be in for a big year. If he continues to play backyard football too much, 2024 might be a wild ride.
