PFF: Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy tallied third-most receiving yards in FBS since 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs found their newest offensive weapon in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft by selecting Texas standout Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 pick.

Few players made more of an impact for their college team, and after Worthy set the 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine earlier this year, it is a wonder that he managed to drop within striking range for Kansas City.

According to Pro Football Focus, Worthy had the third-most receiving yards in the FBS since 2021 with 2,752, trailing top 10 picks Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers, who were taken by the Chicago Bears and New York Giants respectively.

Xavier Worthy: 2,752 receiving yards since 2021 Only Malik Nabers & Rome Odunze had more 📈 pic.twitter.com/ikYWEH2ql6 — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) April 26, 2024

While Worthy’s slight frame was a concern for some scouts, his blazing speed and outstanding productivity warranted a first-round selection and should translate well to his new career in the NFL.

Chiefs fans will have to wait a few months to see Worthy in action but have plenty of his highlights to watch to hold them over until training camp opens this summer.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire