PFF: Chiefs rookie Hunter Nourzad earned outstanding run-blocking grade

The Kansas City Chiefs needed to add some beef to their front five in the 2024 NFL draft and managed to pick three offensive linemen who might be able to play a role for Andy Reid next season.

Fifth-round pick Hunter Nourzad was among the team’s most underrated additions. A Penn State product who attended Cornell earlier in his college career, Nourzad made a name for himself as a gritty blocker.

Pro Football Focus took notice of Nourzad’s ability to keep the Nittany Lions’ offense churning in the ground game and gave him an outstanding 79.2 run-blocking grade that ranked as the third-best among all centers in the 2024 draft class.

Hunter Nourzad: 79.2 zone run-blocking grade in 2023, 3rd among draft eligible Centers 🧱 pic.twitter.com/B2huyGn2wa — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) April 27, 2024

While Nourzad is unlikely to push Creed Humphrey for playing time early in his career, the upside he brings to Andy Reid’s offense shouldn’t be taken lightly.

In time, Nourzad could turn into one of the Chiefs’ best picks in the 2024 draft, especially if Reid leverages his abilities as a run blocker.

