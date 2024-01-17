PFF: Chiefs DB L’Jarius Sneed has allowed just 10 catches, 87 yards since Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs have relied on exceptional play from their defensive backs to keep opposing offenses in check this season, and L’Jarius Sneed has been a key part of the team’s game plans against star wide receivers.

His dominance this season is well documented, but the experts at Pro Football Focus shined a spotlight on Sneed’s recent tear of superb performances ahead of Kansas City’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

According to PFF, Sneed has allowed just 10 receptions and 87 yards since Week 15 and still hasn’t allowed a touchdown this season.

L'Jarius Sneed since week 15: 23 targets

10 receptions allowed, 87 yards

4 forced incompletions

54.1 passer rating allowed when targeted 💪 pic.twitter.com/r5FFfW6d1R — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) January 16, 2024

While the veteran defensive back wasn’t part of the Associated Press All-Pro roster or a Pro Bowl selection, Sneed’s tenacity has helped keep the Chiefs afloat in a season where Kansas City needed its defensive stars to step up as its offense plateaued.

Expect Sneed’s matchups against Bill receiver Stefon Diggs to steal the spotlight in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs this weekend.

