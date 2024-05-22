PFF: Chargers’ Khalil Mack named to top 30 players over 30

The Chargers have a slew of key veterans on the roster. Among them is edge defender Khalil Mack, who was named one of Pro FootbFocus’cus’ top 30 players over 30.

Mack’s play in 2021 and 2022 indicated some decline as he aged north of 30 with grades in the low 70.0s, but in 2023, he showed he could still be a dominant edge defender (91.8 PFF grade). With a pass-rush win rate of 18.2%, Mack produced 18 sacks.

After considering retiring following the Chargers’ playoff collapse to the Jaguars two seasons ago, Mack had one of the best years of his career in his 10th NFL season.

He set a career-high in sacks for a season with 17 and became the 43rd player in NFL history to hit the 100-sack mark. A menace off the edge, Mack not only got after the quarterback at a high level, but he was also a key contributor at defending the run.

In a season where the defense struggled, Mack remained a bright spot that shined on a weekly basis. For his efforts, he was named to his eighth Pro Bowl.

Mack, Joey Bosa, Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree has the chance of being one of the top edge defender groups.

