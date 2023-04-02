PFF: Chargers improve second and third levels of defense in 3-round mock draft

The Chargers’ top priority in this year’s draft is to inject more playmakers into Kellen Moore’s offense to get the most out of Justin Herbert’s talents.

In a recent three-round mock draft by Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness, he accomplishes that by adding Boston College’s Zay Flowers.

Adding weapons around a quarterback on a rookie deal is never a bad move, and Flowers impressed all over the field for Boston College in 2022. He turned 12 receptions from passes thrown 20-plus downfield into 500 deep receiving yards.

While undersized at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, Flowers is a very dynamic receiver, with not just deep speed but the quickness and twitchiness in space, making him a threat with the ball in his hands.

Flowers led the ACC with 503 yards after the catch. Additionally, he forced 25 missed tackles last season, the third-most in the country for a wide receiver.

After that, McGuinness has L.A. addressing the defensive side of the ball with back-to-back selections, with the first being Illinois safety Sydney Brown.

Brown is coming off a season where he posted an 89.4 coverage grade to rank second among safeties in this draft class. He recorded six pass breakups and six interceptions in 2022.

Brown is a versatile piece, with the instincts, closing burst and ball skills when lined up as a deep safety, and the competitiveness at the catch point and reactive athleticism when lined up against the tight ends.

The Chargers have a need at the safety position. Nasir Adderley retired. Alohi Gilman has one more year on his contract. JT Woods is still a project. Brown would bring another play-maker on the backend alongside Derwin James.

To close out Day 2, Los Angeles selects Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams.

Williams is an athletic linebacker with the instincts and physicality in run defense. He has plenty of downhill speed to make an impact as a blizter. Additionally, Williams has a natural feel for coverage with an understanding of route concepts to make plays.

Story continues

A team captain and three-year starter, Williams was productive in college, finishing with 316 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 44 quarterback pressures, eight passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

With Kenneth Murray in the final year of his rookie deal, Williams is capable of becoming the starter of the future.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire